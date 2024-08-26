The Vikings got a jump on Tuesday’s 3 p.m. roster cutdown deadline by parting ways with 14 players, including 2023 seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride and recently signed ex-Gophers Mohamed Ibrahim and Chuck Filaga.
Vikings cut seventh-round draft pick DeWayne McBride and ex-Gophers Mohamed Ibrahim and Chuck Filaga
After cutting DeWayne McBride and quarterback Matt Corral among others, the team still must ax 24 more players.
Ibrahim, a running back, and Filaga, an offensive lineman, were signed last week only to help the Vikings dress enough players to get through their final preseason game at Philadelphia on Sunday.
Also waived were quarterback Matt Corral, tight end Sammis Reyes, cornerback Jaylin Williams, tight end Neal Johnson, receiver Justin Hall, outside linebacker Owen Porter, offensive lineman Doug Nester, offensive lineman Matt Cindric, defensive lineman Tyler Manoa and Spencer Rolland, an offensive lineman from North Carolina and Apple Valley High School.
Each of those players has less than three years of NFL experience. The team also terminated the contract of cornerback A.J. Green III, a four-year veteran.
Reyes, a native of Chile who became the first Chilean to play in an NFL game with Washington in 2021, had a roster exemption as part of the NFL’s International Player Program. He could be brought back under the same roster exemption for the regular season.
The team has 24 more moves to make to reach the 53-man limit.
Players can be signed to the practice squad after the 53-man rosters are set.
