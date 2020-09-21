For the second straight week, the reviews on the Vikings weren't flattering after they were dominated by the Colts and fell to 0-2.

Here's some of what was being written and said after the 28-11 loss in Indianapolis.

Yahoo Sports published an assortment of social media posts about Cousins during the game and noted that "Cousins' stat line looks worse than the scoreboard does." If you weren't following along on twitter, here's some of what you missed.

At the Sports Illustrated web site, Will Ragatz took apart the coaching: "The Vikings weren't just bad on Sunday, they were sloppy. They committed six penalties, including several on third downs or in otherwise important moments. They missed some tackles for the second straight week. They didn't appear to have a great plan on either side of the ball, nor did they execute that plan well. Yes, the circumstances of this season are unique, but that reflects poorly on [Mike] Zimmer, Gary Kubiak and the rest of the Vikings' coaching staff. This team just doesn't look ready to play most of the time."

Two Indianapolis Star writers broke down the game by the numbers, and included these: "The Colts defense befuddled the Vikings, holding them to just 3.7 yards per play. For some perspective, the Colts averaged 3.8 yards on their rushing plays alone."

The Colts' blog Stampede Blue made fun of Kubiak in its game highlights: Chris Shepherd wrote: "I believed we were in for a long day of watching Dalvin Cook gash the defense but Gary Kubiak, obviously busy reminiscing about his days coaching in the AFC South, forgot to give him the ball until the game was all but over. Thanks, Coach."

At ESPN.com, Courtney Cronin looked ahead to what the Vikings' record could be after their first five games: "Minnesota is staring an 0-5 start in the face with games coming up against Tennessee at home followed by back-to-back contests on the road vs. Houston and Seattle. The Vikings’ defense, coupled with Danielle Hunter’s absence because of a neck injury and a young group of corners who have struggled early this season, is in trouble. The same can be said for the offense, which hasn’t found its footing and has strung together more jarring trends than it has touchdowns through the first two weeks."

