The Vikings' search committee wrapped the first interviews in the general manager and coaching searches Sunday with Titans player personnel director Monti Ossenfort and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the team announced.

Both were interviewed virtually, which is expected with initial discussions as the Vikings cast a wide net; there are eight known candidates for the GM job and seven known candidates for coach. Ossenfort, whose Titans are the AFC's No. 1 seed and earned a first-round bye, also interviewed virtually for the New York Giants GM opening Friday.

Ossenfort, 43, is a former Texans and Patriots personnel assistant and Luverne native who played quarterback at the University of Minnesota-Morris. He worked as a Vikings training camp intern in 2001. He was part of five Patriots Super Bowl championships in his 17 seasons with New England.

This is Ossenfort's second year in Tennessee. He interviewed in 2020 for the Browns general manager opening, which went to Andrew Berry, before joining the Titans under fellow former Patriots scout Jon Robinson — Tennessee's GM.

According to a league source, the Vikings' search team also requested to speak with Ryan Poles, Chiefs director of personnel; Catherine Raiche, Eagles vice president of football operations; Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, Browns vice president of football operations; Eagles player personnel director Brandon Brown; Glenn Cook, Browns vice president of player personnel; John Spytek, Buccaneers VP of player personnel; and Patriots personnel consultant Eliot Wolf.

Green Bay has the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, meaning Hackett was available to talk sooner than others. Hackett, 42, has also interviewed with the Broncos, Bears and Jaguars about their coaching openings. He's in his third year with Green Bay after previously coordinating offenses with the Jaguars and Bills.

Per a source, Hackett is one of seven known candidates in the Vikings' search, the others being Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles; Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore; Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell; Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon; and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.