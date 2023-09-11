The Vikings offensive line sustained two injuries during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw limped through the postgame locker room after playing through an ankle injury suffered in the first half.

Center Garrett Bradbury could not play through a lower back injury he sustained during the Vikings' second drive. Bradbury limped off the field after a 30-yard completion to receiver Justin Jefferson in the first quarter.

Coach Kevin O'Connell classified both blockers as day-to-day. The Vikings have only four days to prepare for a Thursday night game in Philadelphia against the reigning NFC champions.

"Hopefully turn the ankle around and be ready to go," said Darrisaw, who added the injury is not as severe as the high ankle sprain he suffered at Virginia Tech.

Bradbury missed five games last season due to a lower back injury. He played just seven snaps on Sunday before the same area bothered him.

"He had some soreness in there," O'Connell said. "Whatever we decide to go with [Thursday], we'll put together the plan that works while hopefully getting Garrett back as soon as we can."

Center Austin Schlottmann, who started four games last year, played the rest of the game. He would start if Bradbury remains sidelined. Tackle Oli Udoh is next in line, should Darrisaw miss time.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport, the free-agent addition, was a late scratch due to an ankle injury suffered last week. He was listed questionable.

"He just couldn't quite get to that point where we could get him feeling comfortable to go," O'Connell said.

Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum replaced Davenport for his 18th NFL start, including 10 after Danielle Hunter suffered a season-ending chest injury in 2021.

"D.J. is used to this by now," Hunter said. "In the past, he's been thrown in the fire, so this is nothing for him."

'A dream come true'

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., a former Gopher, forced one of the Vikings' three turnovers when he blitzed through the line and jarred the ball loose from quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Tampa Bay took over at the Vikings' 18-yard line and eventually settled for a field goal. Winfield Jr.'s father and namesake started 121 games (six in playoffs) for the Vikings from 2004 to 2012.

"It was a dream come true," Winfield Jr. said. "As a kid, I watched my dad play and I always wanted to play here. To make big plays, at this level, here, is something special to me."

The game was also a homecoming of sorts for Buccaneers tight end Ko Kieft, a former Gopher, and rookie guard Cody Mauch, the North Dakota State product from Hankinson, N.D. — near the Minnesota-North Dakota border.

"I wouldn't be surprised if there were a couple hundred [people here] just from Hankinson," Mauch said. "Not even counting Fargo and the surrounding areas. A lot of love here today."

Metellus' increased roles

Safety Josh Metellus, who signed a two-year extension worth up to $13 million last week, was a fixture in the defense. He opened the game as a slot defender. He moved around and played in a linebacker role when defensive coordinator Brian Flores deployed six defensive backs in a "dime" package. He was also the nearest defender during a 28-yard touchdown grab by Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

"We knew there'd be a lot more three-safety looks this week," said Metellus, who had five tackles and a pass deflection. "It was good to get out there in a real atmosphere. In the preseason, we obviously didn't want to show a lot of things. But I thought I got a great feel playing a game in those spots."

Still seeking improvement

Vikings coaches spent the offseason talking about how the rushing attack needed to be better, and how running back Alexander Mattison could help to that end. But Mattison was continually hit at the line of scrimmage while finishing with 11 carries for 34 yards. Second-year running back Ty Chandler was seldom used, taking three carries for no gain. They were more efficient as receivers. Chandler took a screen pass for 18 yards. Mattison powered through two defenders on a 4-yard touchdown grab.

"It was the lack of run game efficiency we hoped we'd be better on," O'Connell said. "We had a couple injuries on the offensive line … but no excuses whatsoever. Our expectation was to compete in the run game, and they've historically been a very, very good heavy front to run against that showed up."

Etc.

• Undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. got the bulk of the work over second-year linebacker Brian Asamoah II. He had eight tackles and a hit on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. "There was going to be a little bit of a rotation there," O'Connell said. "But I.P. had earned the right to be on the field."

• Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is in the concussion protocol after colliding with teammate Vita Vea, the 347-pound nose tackle. Tampa Bay defensive tackle Calijah Kancey left because of an ankle injury.