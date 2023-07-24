Minnesota Vikings rookie Jordan Addison told a state trooper that an emergency with his dog was his reason he was going 140 miles per hour in his luxury sports car on Interstate 94 in St. Paul last week, according to his citation filed Monday.

Addison apologized Friday after being stopped about 3:15 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-94 near the Dale Street exit.

The 21-year-old wide receiver, a first-round pick out of USC this year, released a statement Friday that read: "Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

Addison's original statement did not include the reason he was in a hurry while driving alone in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV, with North Carolina dealer plates. That was left to his citation.

"Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed," the citation read.

Addison was cited by the State Patrol for reckless driving while "consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk," Monday's filing in Ramsey County District Court read. His being clocked at 140 mph was 85 mph over the posted speed limit.

Video (02:28): Vikings rookie cited for driving 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul Video (02:28): Vikings rookie cited for driving 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul

The Vikings issued a statement Thursday saying, "We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information."

The 23rd overall pick in the draft has not practiced with the Vikings because of an undisclosed injury suffered during rookie minicamp. He reported to training camp Sunday with other rookies, quarterbacks and selected veterans.

Addison will be on a four-year contract worth $13.7 million, all guaranteed, that includes a $7 million signing bonus.