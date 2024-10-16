Napheesa Collier knows precisely what lies ahead.
Video: Lynx star Napheesa Collier talks Liberty ahead of WNBA Finals Game 3
With the series tied 1-1, Collier and the Lynx will face the Liberty in Game 3 on Wednesday night at the Target Center — with everything on the line.
It’s an opportunity to complete one of the best stories in the WNBA, to lead a team that wasn’t expected to make much noise this season and end it with hoisting the championship trophy. With the series tied 1-1, Collier and the Lynx will face the New York Liberty in Game 3 on Wednesday night at the Target Center — with everything on the line.
While the numbers might support the importance of taking a 2-1 lead in a best-of-five series, the mental advantage a team has entering Game 4 with that one-game lead is difficult to explain. Having never played in a WNBA Finals before, Collier knows the Lynx have a huge opportunity ahead of them, playing in front of their home fans.
Dominant throughout the postseason, she has been just as good when the lights have shined brightest. Going against the Liberty interior duo of Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones, Collier has averaged 18.5 points, eight rebounds, 3.5 steals, three blocks, and 2.5 assists per game. Speaking at Tuesday’s media availability, Collier broke down the importance of game three and how the Lynx fanbase could provide a major boost.
“It’s huge ... We have a huge crowd coming,” Collier said Tuesday during media availability. “We always call them our sixth man here. The energy is going to be amazing. Being on our home court, we always want to defend our home court. And so having that is going to be really fun to play in front of.”
Filip Gustavsson had the perfect setup to put the puck in the net Tuesday night against the Blues.