The man shot to death at a house party in Minneapolis’ Near North neighborhood early Saturday was the grandson of veteran peace and civil rights activist Spike Moss.

Authorities haven’t publicly named the victim, but Moss identified him as 27-year-old Kevin Beasley.

Police found Beasley unconscious inside a home in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue, with apparent gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to emergency scanner reports. Officers responded to the location shortly before 2 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. Reports say Beasley had been attending an after-hours party when an altercation escalated into gunfire.

Moss said that his grandson had had his share of problems growing up, but was starting to find direction, even starting classes at Dunwoody College of Technology.

“He was like any young person, out here struggling trying to find his way in the world,” Moss said in an interview Saturday. “I loved him dearly — I wish he was here to live his life.”

In the hours after the shooting, Beasley’s Facebook page who flooded with tributes from friends, who recalled him as loyal, upbeat and a “protector.” One commenter wrote that Beasley, who went by “Texas,” had taught him how to ride a bike.

Moss said that his grandson was the latest victim in an alarming trend of young black men who are victims or perpetrators of shootings.

“This was our epidemic before the epidemic,” he said, referring to the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak.

After spending many of his early years fighting for civil rights, Moss said he has focused his advocacy on reducing violence in his community, the causes of which he said range from structural racism and easy access to guns to the large number of children are being raised in homes without fathers.

Community members have offered differing accounts of what happened at the party, but Moss said he was told Beasley may have tried to intervene in a dispute when he was shot.

A flier for the event promised exotic dancing, drinks, food and gambling for a $20 cover — in defiance of social distancing orders. A screenshot of the flier was shared with a reporter.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the gunfire detected by ShotSpotter stemmed from Beasley’s shooting or the chaotic scene that followed.

Police didn’t say whether they’re looking for one suspect or several, but no arrests have been announced.

Court records show that Beasley had prior convictions for weapons offenses and robbery.

Detectives on Sunday also continued their search for a gunman wanted in the shooting of two men earlier this week, also on the North Side. One of the victims was found outside of a home in the 3500 block of N. Irving Avenue, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to scanner traffic; the second victim showed up later at an area hospital.

A Mother’s Love founder Lisa Clemons said that she was saddened to hear about another young life ended prematurely.

“Until the black community and the elected officials make gun violence a priority we will continue to bury our people,” said Clemons, whose group has spent the past few summers walking downtown streets to ward off violence.

Beasley’s death was the city’s 12th slaying of 2020, compared to six at the same time last year.

A vigil was planned for Beasley on Sunday afternoon.