Police are investigating a man's death early Saturday in a north Minneapolis home as an apparent homicide.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday. While they were en route, 911 calls came in reporting a shooting at the home. A suspect had fled the scene.

According to police scanner audio, the shooting occurred during a confrontation at a house party. The man was found in the home suffering from gunshots to the head and abdomen, and wasn't breathing.

Additional police squads were called to the scene to help with crowd control, according to scanner audio.

The dead man's identity will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police encouraged anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.