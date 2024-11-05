Vang: My Election Day mood? Think a wet cat with an unusually short fuse

My current mood on Election Day bears a striking resemblance to a wet cat with an unusually short fuse. Can you blame me? My phone pings 12 times an hour with text reminders from each party urging me to vote, as if I’d somehow forgotten this civic duty in the time it took me to pour a cup of coffee. There’re also the non-stop political ads from both Trump and Harris on social media, television and radio describing a future that resembles Michelangelo’s “The Last Judgement.”