Vang: Immigration is a profound journey. A Trump ‘Gold Card’ visa would make it transactional.

Unlike the EB-5, which requires a personal investment and gives visas only to the investor and the investor’s spouse and minor children, the “Gold Card” can be purchased on behalf of someone else, so it will require more careful vetting of both the funder and the beneficiary. So, this means a foreign nation, individual or organization can buy a “Gold Card” for anyone to come to America and destabilize our country. Do we really want to give oligarchs more control over American politics and popular culture than they already have?