Vang: Immigration is a profound journey. A Trump ‘Gold Card’ visa would make it transactional.

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
You can’t put a price tag on American citizenship. As I sit at my desk, sipping jasmine tea, I can’t help but reflect on the latest brainchild of our commander in chief: the “Gold Card” visa program. For the bargain price of $5 million, the ultrawealthy can now buy their way into the American dream, complete with permanent residency and a fast track to citizenship. The way President Donald Trump unveiled this plan feels less like a policy announcement and more like a late-night infomercial — except instead of peddling a set of nonstick pans, he’s hawking a gilded passport to the land of the free and the home of the brave.
When I think of immigration, I envision families like my family seeking refuge from war-torn countries, dreamers yearning for a better life, and hardworking individuals who work even harder in America to achieve the American dream. Through their struggles, the rich and complex tapestry of our nation is created. I don’t picture Russian oligarchs (aka Vladimir Putin’s friends) writing checks larger than the GDP of some small nations to become Americans. But perhaps that’s just me.
In Minnesota, we’ve always welcomed immigrants, regardless of whether they have $5 million. That is why Minnesota has the largest Somali population in America, and one of largest Hmong populations in America. As of 2023, approximately 495,000 immigrants call our state home, making up about 8.6% of the population. Immigrants comprised about 12% of the Twin Cities population. These individuals aren’t just statistics; they’re our neighbors, coworkers and friends. They open restaurants that introduce us to flavors we can’t pronounce but love to savor. They start businesses that revitalize our communities. They work in hospitals, schools and, yes, even lead Fortune 500 companies.
The beauty of our immigration system, flawed as it may be, is that it offers opportunity based on merit and need. The “Gold Card” program, however, reduces this profound journey to a simple transaction. The defining symbol of America’s immigrant heritage is the Statue of Liberty. The poem “The New Colossus” is engraved on a plaque inside the pedestal, which includes the famous lines “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” written by Emma Lazarus in 1883.
I feel like Trump wants to roll back on that statement like he has with DEI and the federal workforce and put up some undignified and cheesy phrase on the plaque like:
“Folks, this is the biggest, real big, most biggie immigration deal in history. No caravans, no waiting at the border — just straight to the top — to citizenship! Forget ‘give me your tired, your poor’ — this is for the rich, the powerful, the beautiful. Only the best beautiful people get this deal — total winners, just like me. No poor losers allowed!”