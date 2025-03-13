Minnesota schools and food banks will have a lot less money to work with after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced cuts to two programs that allowed them to buy food directly from local farmers and producers.
USDA cuts two programs and millions of dollars Minnesota schools used to buy food
Minnesota will lose out on about $12 million in funding as the pandemic-era programs are axed.
The USDA recently notified states that it is scrapping the Local Food for Schools and Child Care Cooperative Agreement and a second program that allowed food banks to buy food locally as it axes $1 billion in spending.
Early estimates indicate Minnesota will lose about $12 million in funding as the pandemic-era programs are eliminated. The programs no longer deliver on the goals of the agency and will end within 60 days of notification, the USDA said.
“With 16 robust nutrition programs in place, USDA remains focused on its core mission: strengthening food security, supporting agricultural markets, and ensuring access to nutritious food,” a spokesman said in an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune. “The COVID era is over — USDA’s approach to nutrition programs will reflect that reality moving forward.”
About $660 million will no longer be available to schools and child care facilities across the nation The loss threatens school meal programs and limits student access to healthy meals, the School Nutrition Association said.
“These proposals would cause millions of children to lose access to free school meals at a time when working families are struggling with rising food costs,” said association president Shannon Gleave. “Congress needs to invest in underfunded school meal programs rather than cut services critical to student achievement and health.”
The Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program would have provided about $500 million this year to support food banks.
The cuts will be felt by Minnesota schools and farmers, Erin McKee with Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, a Minnesota-based nonprofit research and advocacy group, told Minnesota Public Radio.
“It would have represented a huge investment into our local farmers and our local communities. I heard from a lot of farmers who were very excited to have this be a part of their business plan,” she told the station. “We’re extremely devastated that they have made the decision to cancel this funding.”
More than 40 states participated in the programs that provided funding to states, tribal and territorial governments to purchase foods produced within the state or within 400 miles of the delivery destination to help support local, regional and underserved producers.
USDA’s cuts come as President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to sharply shrink the federal government and how much money it spends. A USDA spokesperson defended the cuts, saying they are “marking a return to long-term, fiscally responsible initiatives.”
