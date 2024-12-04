US senators grill officials from 5 airlines over fees for seats and checked bags

''Our customers who prioritize affordability have the option to choose a lower-fare product and, in doing so, opt out of paying for additional services that they do not want,'' Andrew Nocella, the chief commercial officer of United Airlines, said in testimony prepared for the panel's hearing. ''But we also have customers who seek more services, and they retain the ability to choose the services they value, for an incremental fee, like a seat with extra legroom or checked bags.''