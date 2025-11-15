Opinion | The resilience of Black women should no longer be this country’s contingency plan

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Recent headlines about corporate downsizing and economic restructuring reveal a troubling pattern that stretches across decades: the persistent undervaluing of Black women’s labor.
Whether in public service, health care, education or the private sector, Black women remain central to the functioning of our economy and yet too often are treated as expendable when budgets tighten or profits dip.
Across the country, employment among Black women fell by more than 300,000 jobs through June this year. That was the largest decline among any demographic group, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
That reality is especially visible this November as we mark National Entrepreneurship Month. As some Black women lose jobs, they move on by creating their own opportunities through entrepreneurship. This path reveals both their ingenuity and the persistent barriers they face.
Comments on LinkedIn posts about the hundreds of thousands of Black women ousted from the workforce reveal some of their personal stories. One woman wrote: “The job market left me no choice. After countless applications and interviews with no follow-through, I got tired — tired of waiting for someone to say ‘yes.’ So I decided to build something of my own.”
Another poster pointed out another truth: “Building our own companies, yes but still generating the least amount of revenue of all ethnicities and genders in America.”