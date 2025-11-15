Opinion | The resilience of Black women should no longer be this country’s contingency plan

We have seen this story before. During the 1960s and 1970s, the Great Society programs and civil rights legislation opened new doors for Black women in public-sector employment as teachers, nurses and administrators. These jobs offered a measure of stability that earlier generations had been denied. Yet decades of evidence show that each time the economy contracts, whether it was during the recessions of the 1980s, the downturn of 2008, or now, Black women are among the first to lose work and among the last to recover.