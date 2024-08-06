U.S. finally has a plan on aging. Will we use it?

Here’s something you probably don’t know about, but should: A consortium of 16 federal departments and agencies, plus three philanthropies focused on aging, just released “A Strategic Framework for a National Plan on Aging.”
Lindsay Goldman, chief executive at Grantmakers in Aging, calls the 38-page report “a very person-centered approach to a national plan that feels aligned with the realities of people living it.”
The aspirational report was written by a group that Congress established in 2020 when updating the Older Americans Act: The Interagency Coordinating Committee on Healthy Aging and Age-Friendly Communities, or ICC for short. It is chaired by the Administration for Community Living (ACL), a part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Goals of the plan
“There were multiple goals,” said Kari Benson, ACL’s assistant secretary for aging. “To raise awareness of the needs and priorities of an aging population and to authorize federal agencies to come together to elevate older Americans as vital members of society — to address ageism and to reframe aging.”
The strategic plan — which its creators will follow up with three listening sessions across the country and a detailed report — comes at a time when the public is seriously concerned about aging in the United States.
Two-thirds of people who participated in the West Health-Gallup 2024 Survey on Aging in America said they have “little or no confidence that America can care for its aging population” and 74% feel issues affecting older adults “are a low priority for the government.”