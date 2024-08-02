US added just 114,000 jobs in July, unemployment rate hits 4.3% as interest rates take economic toll

America's jobs numbers have been unsettled by an unexpected surge in immigration — much of it illegal — over the past couple of years. The new arrivals have poured into the American labor force and helped ease labor shortages across the economy — but not all of them have found jobs right away, pushing up the jobless rate. Moreover, people who have entered the country illegally are less inclined to respond to the Labor Department's jobs survey, meaning they can go uncounted as employed, notes Oxford's Martin.