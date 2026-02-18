When the Frost’s Kendall Coyne Schofield, currently tied for fifth in the PWHL in scoring, is on the American third line, you know there has to be firepower on the two lines in front of her. And, boy, has Team USA shown that while outscoring opponents 31-1 at the Olympics, amassing a whopping 259 shots on goal (38 more than the next-closest team) and charging into Thursday’s gold medal game against Canada on a shutout streak of over 331 minutes.