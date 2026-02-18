So far, the American women’s hockey team has pulverized the field at the Olympics like a wrecking ball blasting through a house of cards. Team USA has been clinical, unrelenting and overwhelming.
“I think they just come at you in waves,” three-time Olympian and Eagan’s own Natalie Darwitz said.
When the Frost’s Kendall Coyne Schofield, currently tied for fifth in the PWHL in scoring, is on the American third line, you know there has to be firepower on the two lines in front of her. And, boy, has Team USA shown that while outscoring opponents 31-1 at the Olympics, amassing a whopping 259 shots on goal (38 more than the next-closest team) and charging into Thursday’s gold medal game against Canada on a shutout streak of over 331 minutes.
A closer look reveals why this is happening and how this could be the dawn of a new age of American dominance over their Canadian rivals.
The leading scorer in the Olympics is U.S. defender Caroline Harvey with nine points (two goals, seven assists). Her pro team? TBA. Harvey is playing at the University of Wisconsin.
Tied for third in points at the Olympics is diminutive U.S. dynamo Hannah Bilka, a forward with seven points (four goals, three assists). At the beginning of 2024, she was in her final season in college at Ohio State. She now has 30 games of pro experience.
Tied with Bilka is U.S. defender Laila Edwards, with two goals and five assists. She is Harvey’s teammate at Wisconsin.
Tied with Bilka and Edwards is forward Abbey Murphy. The Gophers star also has two goals and five assists.