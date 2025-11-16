Columnists

A season of uncertainty: This harvest, a Minnesota farm family feels the fallout of Trump-era trade

November 16, 2025
Ben Johnson’s father Steve Johnson drives a Case IH Combine harvesting corn on Ben’s field adjacent to his family home, in the background, during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Steve Johnson drives a combine to harvest corn in Kenyon, Minn., on Oct. 22. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Johnsons are battling a rising cost of living and crop prices below their breakeven point.

By Jill Burcum

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Opinion editor’s note: This is the third in a four-part series of columns about the impact of federal decisions on agriculture, with a focus on one particular Minnesota farm family, the Johnsons. A final installment is anticipated at the year’s end. Visit these links to read the first and second columns of this series.

•••

KENYON, Minn. — “Combine’s stuck.”

With that brusque announcement from a neighbor enlisted as harvest help, the synchronized movements of men and machinery grind to a halt on Ben and Meredith Johnson’s Goodhue County farm.

Ben’s father, Steve Johnson, is at the helm of the disabled Case IH 8250 combine. He’d steered it onto a boggy patch while crossing into another field, miring it in mud. Now, everything’s on hold. The tractor pulling the grain cart to collect the crop from the combine is idle. So is the truck ferrying the crop to the farmstead’s towering steel bins or the nearby commercial grain elevator.

Thanks to Ben, it’s a minor ground stop. He calmly drives another tractor out to the 50,000-pound combine, attaches cables and pulls it free. “I always say my job is putting out fires. This is today’s fire,” said Johnson, who serves as the farm’s chief troubleshooter.

Ben Johnson prepares to pull his combine from the mud after it got stuck while moving to a different field during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben Johnson prepares his tractor befor pulling his combine from the mud after it got stuck while moving to a different field during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025
Ben Johnson prepares to pull his combine from the mud after it got stuck while moving to a different field during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben prepares to pull his stuck combine from the mud with his tractor on Oct. 22. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Across Minnesota’s grain belt, crews of family, friends and hired help fight an annual battle against time, rain, machinery malfunctions and fatigue to bring in corn and soybean crops before winter. This year, a successful harvest requires navigating another challenge: the downstream consequences of President Donald Trump’s unprecedented use of tariffs to reshape global trade.

Unfortunately, this isn’t a “fire” that old-fashioned farm know-how can quickly extinguish, as the Johnsons understand all too well. They’ve worried about their livelihood getting entangled in the trade conflicts since I first began talking to them during spring planting. This is the third installment in series of columns following this Minnesota farm family during this season of uncertainty.

The corn and soybeans grown by the Johnsons on the 2,500 acres they own and rent near Kenyon (population 1,872) are among Minnesota’s and the nation’s top exports. Those crops fuel the economy, but reopening trade talks brings regional risks, especially those involving China, a leading market for many Midwestern agricultural products.

Among the Johnsons’ concerns: retaliatory measures by other countries undermining demand for what they produce, which includes 7,000 weaner pigs. And, that U.S. tariffs could raise the cost of machinery, fertilizer and other equipment they depend on, with materials often internationally sourced.

In the months since tariffs were enacted, the couple has watched many of their fears play out, including one of their biggest: an erosion of U.S. soybean sales to China. It’s the world’s leading soybean importer by a wide margin. Even if there are gains made selling soybeans elsewhere, setbacks in this supersized Asian market could easily negate them.

China is the world’s leading consumer of soybeans due to its massive hog and poultry populations, which feed an exploding middle class with an insatiable demand for the protein.

During a three-month stretch this summer, soybean shipments to China essentially ground to a halt. But in late October, U.S. officials announced a truce in which China agreed to buy 12 million metric tons before the end of the year and then, resume purchasing at previous levels of at least 25 million annually through 2028.

The announcement boosted soybean prices. The American Soybean Association (ASA) hailed it as a “meaningful step” to re-establishing trade relations with China.

But on the Johnson farm, wariness outweighs optimism. Ben and Meredith harbor doubts about the durability and enforceability of the new agreement. Few publicly released details are currently available. If China doesn’t buy the announced amounts, for which there’s a recent historical precedent, what happens then?

Ben Johnson takes a break from harvesting as daughter Ellie Johnson shows off her Abba Halloween costume as her mom Merideth and dog Parker look on, during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben Johnson watches as his father Steve drives a Case IH Combine, harvesting corn on Ben’s field adjacent to his family home during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Left, Ben takes a break from harvesting with his wife, Meredith, his daughter Ellie and his dog, Parker. Right, Ben watches as his father, Steve, harvests corn on his field. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

As for the salutary effect on soybean prices, Ben laments markets that are driven more by presidential tweets than facts. “It’s not ‘Hey, we’ve made a big sale.’ It’s ‘No, I think we’re going to make a big sale’ so the market jumps,” Ben said. “We could give it all back in two days,” he said of the higher soybean prices.

“Maybe I’m more pessimistic than most, but we’ve been here before, so we’ve heard all about all the deals that are going to happen and then they don’t.”

Production costs outpace market prices

When I last visited the Johnson farm, it was mid-August and it looked like a bumper year. The corn was especially impressive. Developing ears had a beefy circumference with plump kernels running their length.

Rain at the right time and cooperative temperatures created what Ben thought might be one of the best growing seasons of his lifetime, inspiring hope that higher yields could offset the sting of comparatively low corn and bean prices. Having more crop to sell cushions against low prices and dilutes operating costs.

But several diseases swept through the corn before harvest. “They’re good yields but not what we thought we were going to get in August,” Ben said. “We thought it would be more in the 240 [bushels per acre] range and it’s 200 to 210 for most in this area.”

Farmer Ben Johnson looks ahead after an elevator worker measures his corn load for moisture levels during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben Johnson drops a load of harvested corn for storage on his property during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Left, Ben looks ahead as an elevator worker measures the moisture levels of his load of corn. Right, Ben drops off harvested corn for storage on his property. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Still, U.S. corn exports have been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging year. A September U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) report projected a 100-million-bushel increase in 2025-26 corn exports, with the total amount a little less than 3 billion bushels. Main destinations are Mexico, Japan and South Korea.

Unfortunately, corn prices remain below Johnsons’ breakeven point. This critical calculation weighs revenue against production costs, which have increased. Soybean prices, even with a rally after the China purchase announcement, also aren’t above the Johnsons’ breakeven point.

Factors driving crop prices are complex. But diminished demand from China, the world’s dominant soybean export market, has clearly had a role in depressing soybean prices. The Trump administration and China at one point were slapping triple-digit tariffs on each other earlier this year. One of China’s responses: wielding its soybean purchasing power like a club.

“From January through August 2025, U.S. soybean exports to China totaled just 218 million bushels, down sharply from 985 million bushels in 2024, when China purchased about half of all U.S. soybean exports. During June, July and August, the U.S. shipped virtually no soybeans to China,” according to a U.S. Farm Bureau Federation report.

Downstream consequences were inevitable.

Corn kernels are separated from stalks and cobs as Ben Johnson’s father Steve Johnson drives the Case IH combine during 2025 corn harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben Johnson’s father Steve Johnson drives a Case IH Combine harvesting corn on Ben’s field adjacent to his family home during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben Johnson’s father Steve Johnson drives a Case IH Combine harvesting corn on Ben’s field adjacent to his family home during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Steve drives a combine through Ben's field, separating corn kernels from stalks and cobs. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

“Prices are a reflection of supply. So if you assess tariffs, and tariffs have an impact of dampening demand then you have excess. And if you have excess that is reflected in lower prices,” Tom Vilsack told me in an interview. Vilsack served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture in the Obama and Biden administrations.

Fortunately, the Johnsons have a diversified operation, with income from the weaner pigs and from Meredith’s off-farm employment as a teacher and a part-time job in financial services. Their operation is also still riding the momentum of several strong years for corn and beans. The family has weathered other downturns but foresees a challenging 2026.

Complications include a looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling that could negate Trump’s tariff authority, resulting in more uncertainty for their markets. It’s also unclear how new trade agreements will ultimately play out. As the Johnsons note, the deal with China doesn’t appear to have increased the soybeans China will buy. Instead it looks like China will resume buying what it did previously.

“Did something else get better because of what we went through? Then maybe it was worth it. But if the goal is just to get back to where we were, then we are going through a lot of things for no reason,” Ben said.

Ben Johnson’s father Steve Johnson drives a Case IH Combine harvesting corn as Dave Purfeerst stays close with the grain cart on Ben’s field adjacent to his family home during the 2025 harvest.
As Steve harvests corn, Dave Purfeerst stays close to the combine with a grain cart. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

The couple also point out that there were no enforcement mechanisms in the trade agreement the first Trump administration reached with China after a 2018-19 trade dispute, allowing the Asian nation to duck commitments to buy American soybeans. It now sources 71% of its soybean imports from Brazil.

Vilsack underscored the Johnsons’ concerns, telling me that China “made the same commitments the last time and they didn’t keep the commitments,” he said, adding that “if you don’t have a mechanism to enforce, then what you have is an agreement that can be changed tomorrow.”

I asked the White House if the new agreement with China includes enforcement mechanisms on soybean or other agricultural purchases. An official responded saying that the president “reserves the right to adjust tariff rates, export controls and other concessions made to our trading partners if they renege on their commitments.”

That response is far from reassuring and raises the same question about deals with other nations. Far preferable would be specific enforcement mechanisms memorialized in traditional trade treaties. Without them, the door is open for tariffs to be hiked in knee-jerk fashion in response to future conflicts or perceived slights. This jeopardizes the stable markets that farmers like the Johnsons need and deserve.

Signs point toward a tough new year

With the corn and soybean crop harvested, the conversation at the Johnsons’ kitchen table turned to marketing their crops at a tough time and finding ways to reduce their expenses.

Right now, they’re talking with advisers about options contracts — a financial tool that gives farmers a way to protect themselves from falling commodity prices. They are also driving some soybeans to Mankato, where a crushing plant in late October paid about $1.10 more per bushel than local buyers.

The downside of that hourlong trek: the costs of trucking and the considerable wait time once you arrive because other farmers are doing the same. The crushing plant parking lot has a camera that can be accessed online. Meredith pulled out her phone, showing how they monitor the lot to gauge the least crowded time to drive there. Often, it’s the middle of the night.

Dave Purfeerst unloads the grain cart into Ben Johnson’s semi trailer for transport into Kenyon. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Dave unloads the grain cart into Ben's semi trailer for transport. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Another option is storing more crop in hopes of better prices down the road. But that strategy isn’t a panacea. The Johnsons are limited by the storage capacity of the grain bins they currently have. The cost of new bins can easily top $1 million, meaning they just can’t add them easily.

There are cash flow needs to be met as well. “Without getting too deep into our finances, we have to sell our crop each year,” Ben said.

Cutting expenses, which would lower their breakeven point, is another strategy. But the trade conflict has tied their hands there, too. The average tariff on imported farm inputs has climbed from roughly 1% to about 12%, according to the North Dakota State University Agricultural Trade Monitor. “The steepest increases are in pesticides, with herbicides and other chemical treatments jumping close to 25%. Machinery and equipment also see notable hikes, with tractors and related parts generally in the 13–16% range.”

Nor is it easy to lower personal expenses. Meredith is seeing inflation’s effects at the grocery store, flashing a Hy-Vee receipt for several hundred dollars just for weekly basics for their family of five. “I got orange juice. I bought Halloween candy. I guess maybe I splurged?”

The couple is digging in for another lean year but says that ups and downs are part of running a business. They say they’re up to the challenge. They’ll look at their balance sheet numbers, make it work and hope that Minnesota’s congressional delegation heeds their plea to calm the trade turbulence.

“We always know that the weather is going to be an issue. We always know there are certain things we can’t plan for,” Meredith said. “But you don’t think your president is going to be the one making things complicated for your business.”

Ben Johnson and his dog Parker wait in front of a semi trailer poised to take another load of corn into Kenyon during the 2025 harvest. Wednesday October 22, 2025 Glen Stubbe for The Minnesota Star Tribune
Ben and his dog wait in front of a semi trailer poised to take a load of corn to Kenyon, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)
