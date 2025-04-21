Uptown Italian restaurant Pinoli has closed

For the first time in decades there won’t be an Italian restaurant on the corner of Lake and Irving in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.
Kim Bartmann’s Placemaker Hospitality has announced that Pinoli was closed April 19. Once the home of Amore, Amore Victoria and Giorgio’s, 1601 W. Lake St. has been a pasta hot spot since the late 1990s.
“We gave it a go and got great reviews, but despite those positives, ultimately, the concept just didn’t take off,” Bartmann said in a statement. “I’m proud of both the top-notch food we created and the service our team offered. Sometimes, you have to know when to fold.”
Taking its place will be the House of Jane from Michelle Courtright, who owned plant-based restaurant Fig + Farro from 2017 to 2020. Courtright started the women’s lifestyle brand Jane, featuring low-dose cannabis, in 2023 and is planning a flagship store and a plant-based restaurant called Matriarch for the space.
“Kim and I have known each other for years, and I am delighted about this opportunity to return to Uptown,” Courtright said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with Kim and other Uptown entrepreneurs to work toward energizing this unique part of the city.“
Bartmann opened Pinoli two years ago — just across the street from sister restaurant Barbette — serving up small plates, pastas made using heritage grains and Roman-style pizzas. Pinoli staff members will have the option to work for other Placemaker Hospitality sites or with Courtright’s new business.
But there is one silver lining, Bartmann said: “Barbette is getting a really cool new neighbor.”