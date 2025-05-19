Unleash your inner Tolkien geek at Lord of the Rings Day — plus 8 more free events

Channel your inner Gandalf, Legolas or even Gollum for a full day dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and the Peter Jackson fantasy films. The event features a themed market, costume contest, Middle-earth trivia and performances by The Dregs and Gus the Bard. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. Inbound Brewing, 701 N. 5th St., Mpls. inboundbrew.co)