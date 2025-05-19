Things To Do

Unleash your inner Tolkien geek at Lord of the Rings Day — plus 8 more free events

Other cost-free events include brass band and grunge concerts, Memorial Day remembrance and a book fair.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 19, 2025 at 1:00PM
Ian McKellen as Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings."
At Lord of the Rings Day, fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from the Peter Jackson movies or J.R.R. Tolkien books. (New Line Cinema/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Lord of the Rings Day

Channel your inner Gandalf, Legolas or even Gollum for a full day dedicated to J.R.R. Tolkien’s books and the Peter Jackson fantasy films. The event features a themed market, costume contest, Middle-earth trivia and performances by The Dregs and Gus the Bard. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. Inbound Brewing, 701 N. 5th St., Mpls. inboundbrew.co)

2. Beaches and Bonfires

The first of the two-part Summer Beach Series invites guests to listen to New Orleans-style Dirty Shorts Brass Band and gather around bonfires. (6-8 p.m. Thu. East Medicine Lake Park, 1740 E. Medicine Lake Blvd., Plymouth. plymouthmn.gov)

3. Grunge Unplugged

Relive your teenage moody era as the band plays covers from Nirvana to Pearl Jam to Smashing Pumpkins. (6-9 p.m. Thu. Rail Werks Brewing Depot, 4055 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights. railwerksbrewingdepot.com)

4. Memorial Day at Lakewood Cemetery

KARE 11 reporter Karla Hult will be the keynote speaker at the annual event, which includes live music from the Minnesota Freedom Band and a self-guided, interactive tour that honors veterans. (10:30 a.m. Mon. 3600 Hennepin Av., Mpls. lakewoodcemetery.org)

5. Cahoot Physical Theatre

Three bumbling adventurers travel by magical trunk when it breaks down in the staging of “Trunk: A Journey Home,” (2 p.m. Sat. Soma Studios, 79 13th Av. NE., Mpls. cahootphysicaltheatre.org)

6. Greenway-Lake Street Cultural Caravan

The Memorial Day event with a performance by BareBones Puppet Theatre will salute loved ones lost. Create a remembrance piece from a photo of a dear one you want to honor. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Midtown Greenway, 2851 Elliot Av. S., Mpls. facebook.com)

7. Somali Community Book Fair

Literary works will be on display at this fair. Also, learn about Somali storytelling by having discussions with authors. (4-8 p.m. Sat. Diamondhead Education Center, 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville. eventbrite.com)

8. Paws @ the Park

Take your canine out for some midweek activities at the off-leash area. Dog owners can also indulge in activities such as face painting and crafts. (6-8 p.m. Wed. Lake Hiawatha Park, E. 44th St., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)

9. Utepalooza

Two days of craft beers, food trucks and music by Crush Scene, Duck Bomb, Cause for Concern and others.(3-9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)

