University of Minnesota’s president’s residence will be sold

The University of Minnesota will no longer own its president’s residence.
The university’s Board of Regents approved the $2.2 million sale of Eastcliff mansion, which has housed University of Minnesota presidents for six decades, to the University of Minnesota Foundation on Thursday.
The board voted 9-2 for the sale, with one regent absent.
Regent Ruth Johnson, who is also on the foundation’s Board of Trustees, advocated for others to vote for the sale. She said the change in ownership was an “excellent way of managing finances.”
“We don’t want to have to raise tuition or do anything else to raise more money as part of the Board of Regents for the university in order to do maintenance on Eastcliff,” Johnson said. “It’s a fantastic deal.”
Regent James Farnsworth voted against the sale. He joined the meeting virtually and said the sale option came to the board too quickly and “didn’t feel right” to him.
“I think us, as the governing board of a public land grant university, have a responsibility to oversee and govern our institutional assets,” Farnsworth said. “... I don’t see this agreement or this proposed real estate transaction necessary in any way.”
The foundation will lease the mansion and other properties in the area to the U for 40 years. The U will be responsible for maintenance and operating the 103-year-old house, but will not pay rent after the sale. Eastcliff’s planned renovations will cost at least $6 million, which the foundation will now cover.