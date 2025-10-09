Minneapolis

University of Minnesota’s president’s residence will be sold

The Board of Regents approved the $2.2 million sale of Eastcliff mansion to the University of Minnesota Foundation.

By Eleanor Hildebrandt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 9, 2025 at 8:33PM
Eastcliff mansion in St. Paul on Wednesday. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The University of Minnesota will no longer own its president’s residence.

The university’s Board of Regents approved the $2.2 million sale of Eastcliff mansion, which has housed University of Minnesota presidents for six decades, to the University of Minnesota Foundation on Thursday.

The board voted 9-2 for the sale, with one regent absent.

Regent Ruth Johnson, who is also on the foundation’s Board of Trustees, advocated for others to vote for the sale. She said the change in ownership was an “excellent way of managing finances.”

“We don’t want to have to raise tuition or do anything else to raise more money as part of the Board of Regents for the university in order to do maintenance on Eastcliff,” Johnson said. “It’s a fantastic deal.”

Regent James Farnsworth voted against the sale. He joined the meeting virtually and said the sale option came to the board too quickly and “didn’t feel right” to him.

“I think us, as the governing board of a public land grant university, have a responsibility to oversee and govern our institutional assets,” Farnsworth said. “... I don’t see this agreement or this proposed real estate transaction necessary in any way.”

The foundation will lease the mansion and other properties in the area to the U for 40 years. The U will be responsible for maintenance and operating the 103-year-old house, but will not pay rent after the sale. Eastcliff’s planned renovations will cost at least $6 million, which the foundation will now cover.

Eastcliff was built in the 1920s by lumber magnate Edward Brooks Sr. The Brooks family donated the house to the U in 1958.

The N. Mississippi River Boulevard property is worth $2.9 million according to Ramsey County property tax documents.

The decision to sell the mansion has been tossed around since 2022. During the pandemic, fewer events were held at Eastcliff while upkeep expenses grew.

Related Coverage

A task force suggested the university maintain ownership of Eastcliff in 2024, after 18 months of researching and evaluating the costs. The regents agreed and the university decided to keep the residence. Instead of using public funds, the university asked for donations for maintenance. The money spent on the residence was reallocated to other university costs.

Regents Farnsworth and Robyn Gulley voted against the sale, both bringing up the 2024 decision to maintain ownership.

Gulley also raised concerns about the public’s ability to know what’s going on with Eastcliff when it’s owned by the foundation.

“Taking it out of the realm of the Board of Regents would make the whole process less transparent and less available to the public to see what we’re doing,” she said. “We wouldn’t have the same governance over Eastcliff if we turned it over to the foundation.”

Gov. Tim Walz resided in Eastcliff from 2023 until earlier this year while the governor’s residence was being renovated.

University spokesperson Joe Linstroth said in a statement that the decision allows the university to be “fiscally responsible” and ensure “Eastcliff remains an important gathering place for the University community for many years to come.”

about the writer

about the writer

Eleanor Hildebrandt

Reporter

Eleanor Hildebrandt is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Twin Cities

Anders Folk, legal heavyweight with lengthy Justice Department ties, enters Hennepin County Attorney race

card image
Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune

Folk has practiced criminal law at almost every level of government, including serving as acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota. He is the fourth candidate to enter the race.

Minneapolis

University of Minnesota’s president’s residence will be sold

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis delivery driver charged in theft of packages worth thousands

card image