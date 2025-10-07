University of Minnesota to sell Eastcliff to U Foundation for $2.2 million

The University of Minnesota is slated to sell its historic Eastcliff mansion, which has served as the U’s presidential residence and event space for six decades, to the University of Minnesota Foundation for $2.2 million.
If the sale is approved by the Board of Regents on Thursday, the U will retain ownership of the property’s 1.62 acres and will lease the house and other structures along the Mississippi River in St. Paul from the foundation for a 40-year term. The U will pay no rent but will be responsible for ongoing maintenance and operating expenses.
The possible sale comes at a time when the U is confronting difficult financial decisions. Earlier this summer, the U approved steep tuition hikes and cuts that slashed academic programs, raised tuition and will eliminate hundreds of jobs across its five campuses.
The U also announced it was selling a 141-acre site in Falcon Heights that includes historic and beloved Les Bolstad Golf Course.
In a joint statement about the Eastcliff sale, the U and Board of Regents Chair Doug Huebsch said the transfer “deepens the partnership” between the U and the foundation and “allows the university to continue its fiscally responsible stewardship of public dollars while also ensuring that Eastcliff remains an important gathering place for the University community for many years to come.”
The Eastcliff sale appears on the consent agenda for the U’s Board of Regents’ Finance and Operations Committee meeting on Thursday. Approval of the consent agenda means approval of the transaction.
Regent James Farnsworth said he expects the item will be taken off the consent agenda by him or someone else and discussed, adding that he’s still reviewing the details and doesn’t know where he stands on it yet.
“In general, I believe the university has a responsibility to own and carefully steward such significant public assets that will continue to have a university purpose,” he said in an email.