University of Minnesota professor enters Hennepin County attorney race as ‘innovator’ candidate

University of Minnesota law professor Francis Shen knows he can’t win the race for Hennepin County attorney competing on his record as a prosecutor, which is exactly why he’s running for the office.
“The question for the public would be: ‘Do you want a litigator or an innovator?’” Shen asked. “If you want a litigator, that’s really clear, there’s some great litigators running. There’s only one innovator.”
Shen, 47, is one of the foremost experts on the emerging understanding of the intersection between law and neuroscience. He earned his law degree and Ph.D. in government and social policy at Harvard before joining the MacArthur Foundation Law and Neuroscience Project. He joined the faculty at the U law school in 2012 and now directs the Shen Neurolaw Lab and is the chief innovation officer of the Center for Law, Brain & Behavior at Massachusetts General Hospital.
In an interview with the Star Tribune this week, Shen said we are entering the “dawn of the 21st century prosecutor,” while adding that rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence have already created massive changes in criminal justice. He’s been studying that world for more than a decade. Shen said he’s running because he has the unique expertise to understand and leverage that technology to focus on his one word campaign motto: safety.
He wants to use AI and more thoughtful data gathering to target criminal behavior using what he called “sequential interventions.” He brought up smarter DWI enforcement that tries to identify alcoholics who are likely to reoffend and trying to slow the endless cycle of repeat violent offenders.
“Most of what we call serious crime, there is a path leading up to it,” Shen said. “There were opportunities for the system to intervene earlier on.”
He said those interventions have to be layered with fair, consistent punishment.
“It’s the balance of the carrot and the stick. Carrots are things like, here’s the off-ramp for violence: mental health treatment, working with community partners, housing, jobs, all of those things,” Shen said. “If you don’t take the off-ramp, you have to have the stick.”