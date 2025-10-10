University of Minnesota clinic is treating a record number of ailing birds of prey

Found in a western Wisconsin farm field, a sick bald eagle was transported to the Raptor Center’s clinic in St. Paul and admitted Oct. 5. With severe tremors and spasms, the juvenile bird was so ill it had to be euthanized. Preliminary test results confirmed center specialists’ suspicions. The raptor had bird flu.
The center at the University of Minnesota treats birds of prey for a range of ailments, but this case stood out:
The young eagle was patient No. 1,106, surpassing the previous highest total of admissions in a year at the Raptor Center. And with two and a half months left in 2025. Last year also hit a new high.
“Even during the months where we get fewer birds because of migration, we still got more birds in,” said interim executive director Lori Arent. “That trend started and continued right from January.”
On Friday, the center was caring for 41 birds.
Some are admitted with infectious disease, like highly pathogenic avian influenza. Others are hurt in window strikes, vehicle collisions and territorial battles. Baby birds get displaced from their nests. The most common species so far this year are bald eagles, red-tailed and Cooper’s hawks, and barred and great-horned owls.
Arent and medical director Dana Franzen-Klein said they couldn’t identify a singular reason for this record year. They’ll analyze admission data at year’s end to dig further.
“We don’t get a completely definitive diagnosis on every admission,” Franzen-Klein said. “Overall, it seems to be more of what we usually see.”