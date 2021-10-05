UnitedHealth Group announced Tuesday that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for many U.S. employees, a move that extends to a broader swath of the health care sector a trend that started with hospitals and clinics pushing this summer for workers to get immunized.

A company spokesman says the policy applies to a "significant portion" of the roughly 220,000 employees in the U.S. at Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth, which operates the nation's largest health insurer.

"UnitedHealth Group has a responsibility to do what is necessary to help ensure the health, well-being and safety of our team members and our communities," the company said Tuesday in an online statement. "As a result, we are implementing a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for a significant portion of our U.S.-based team."

The requirement applies to workers who enter company facilities as well as those who meet in person with customers, members, health care providers or suppliers. It's also applicable to those who care for patients at UnitedHealth Group's growing network of medical offices, surgery centers and urgent care clinics.

Workers must be vaccinated by Nov. 30 and may request exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The company says it is making clinicians and experts available to help discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with those who are hesitant or have questions.

"Employees who do not comply, are unable to be accommodated based on their role, or do not receive an exemption, will be placed on unpaid leave, and may be terminated if they have not completed their COVID-19 vaccination series," the company said in a statement.

UnitedHealth Group is Minnesota's largest company by revenue and operates the health insurance business UnitedHealthcare. With about 18,000 employees in the state, UnitedHealth Group also runs a large division for health care services called Optum.

