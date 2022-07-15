UnitedHealthcare will eliminate out-of-pocket costs for insulin and certain other critical medicines in some health insurance plans starting in 2023.

The new standard benefit will be available to employer groups that buy fully-insured coverage as early as Jan. 1, the Minnetonka-based health insurer announced Friday.

The goal is to reduce financial barriers for patients who need the medications, particularly as inflation puts more pressure on household budgets, chief executive Andrew Witty said Friday during a conference call with analysts and investors.

"We know that we need those folks to make sure that they fill their prescriptions properly and if there's anything caused by the inflationary environment that might hold that back, there's going to be a really bad downside to that — and we don't want that to happen," Witty said.

The pledge for zero out-of-pocket costs also applies to four "preferred" emergency use medications: epinephrine for severe allergic reactions; albuterol for acute asthma attacks; glucagon for hypoglycemia; and naloxone for opioid overdoses.

The announcement came as parent company UnitedHealth Group upped financial guidance for a second time this year after posting second quarter results that beat estimates.

UnitedHealth posted on Friday a second quarter profit of $5.07 billion on revenue of $80.33 billion. The earnings were up about 19% over last year's second quarter.

The results echoed numbers from the first quarter when UnitedHealth Group also raised its full-year outlook after reporting net earnings of more than $5 billion.

At the end of the second quarter, 45.78 million people in the U.S. were enrolled in coverage from UnitedHealthcare, up less than 1% from the first quarter.

UnitedHealth Group also operates a fast-growing health services business called Optum that runs outpatient health care centers, serves as a data and IT consultant and manages pharmaceutical benefits for health plans at other companies.

Adjusted earnings per share of $5.57 beat analyst estimates by 37 cents, according to data from Seeking Alpha. The adjusted numbers exclude intangible amortization and other items that unrelated to underlying business performance, the company said.

For the year, UnitedHealth Group now expects adjusted earnings of $21.40 to $21.90 per share, up from the previous guidance of $21.20 to $21.70 per share.

In October 2021, UnitedHealth Group employed more than 333,000 full-time, part-time temporary and seasonal employees, according to a regulatory filing. More than 113,000 workers at the time were outside the U.S. — the company is a large operator of hospitals and clinics in South America.

UnitedHealth Group employs about 18,000 people in Minnesota. The company is the state's largest by revenue.