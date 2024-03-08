UnitedHealth Group is reporting progress on restoring systems impacted by a cyberattack last month that snarled pharmacies and blocked claims processing at hospitals and clinics nationwide.

Minnetonka-based health care giant expects the systems, associated with its Change Healthcare subsidiary, which have been out for more than two weeks, to start coming back late next week.

UnitedHealth also announced improvements to its financial relief program for cash-strapped health care providers — a program hospitals had criticized earlier this week. Clinics and hospitals have been struggling to submit claims, raising concerns over a cash crunch that could make it difficult to make payroll and cover supply costs without bridge financing.

"We are committed to providing relief for people affected by this malicious attack on the U.S. health system," said Andrew Witty, the UnitedHealth Group chief executive officer, in a statement issued Thursday evening. "All of us at UnitedHealth Group feel a deep sense of responsibility for recovery and are working tirelessly to ensure that providers can care for their patients and run their practices, and that patients can get their medications. We're determined to make this right as fast as possible."

Electronic prescribing for pharmacies is now fully functional with claim submission and payment transmission also available, the company said.

An electronic payment system should be available for connection beginning March 15.

UnitedHealth expects to begin testing and reestablish connections to its claims network and software on March 18, restoring service through the week.

Health care providers welcome news of improvements, but say their problems are far from solved.

There's been no change so far on the claims submission front, said Dr. Neil Shah of Clarus Dermatology in New Brighton. Even if UnitedHealth can stick to it schedule for making repairs, health care providers will have gone nearly one month without access to the claims processing system.

"I don't know how they expect hospitals and clinics to operate for a month with zero cash flow," Shah said. "And then there's the claims processing delay before payments are seen by providers. Plus this assumes they actually have a fix that works. I doubt there won't be hiccups even in the best case scenario."

Maggie Williams, co-owner of Flourish Business Solutions in Bloomington, said she was cautiously optimistic given the announcement, saying health care providers have been anxiously awaiting a timeline for repairs. Even so, the news left many questions unanswered, said Williams, whose company handles billing for a dozen independent mental health providers.

"Will they be able to handle the volume of claims?" she asked. "Will it take longer to process the claims, resulting in continued delayed payments to providers? When will we find out what data was exfiltrated from their system?"

The Feb. 21 cyber attack prompted UnitedHealth to suspend operations of the electronic data clearinghouse at Change Healthcare, which is estimated to have processed half of all U.S. medical claims, including those from pharmacies, hospitals and clinics, in recent years.

The company initially disclosed the incident by saying a "nation-state associated cyber security threat actor" had accessed some information technology systems at Change Healthcare and then said it was apparently perpetrated by ALPHV/Blackcat. This group is notorious for encrypting data to hold it hostage in order to secure massive cryptocurrency payouts.

Earlier this week, there were signs that a ransom might have been paid to an account connected with ALPHV.

In the Thursday evening update, UnitedHealth Group also said it was taking several steps to speed reimbursement to health care providers for services provided to seniors.

In its Medicare Advantage health plans, the company is temporarily suspending prior authorizations for most services except durable medical equipment, cosmetic procedures and certain therapies paid for under Medicare Part B. The company said it also was temporarily suspending utilization review for Medicare Advantage inpatient admissions.

"Based on our ongoing investigation, there is no indication that any other UnitedHealth Group systems have been affected by this attack," the company said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.








