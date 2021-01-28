Despite flat sales and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Xcel Energy grew its 2020 profits by nearly 6%.

The Minneapolis-based utility's profits declined a bit in the fourth quarter, but met stock analysts' estimates.

"Overall 2020 was a truly stellar year," Xcel CEO Ben Fowke said in a conference call with analysts Thursday.

Xcel's sales were essentially unchanged in 2020 over the previous year, due to short-term COVID-related declines in power demand, as well long-term downward trends in electricity conservation.

But the company grew its earnings primarily through regulatory rate increases in Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas and New Mexico. Meanwhile, Xcel's operation and maintenance expenses fell a bit in 2020.

"They have done a pretty good job of controlling costs," said Mike Doyle, a stock analyst for Edward Jones.

Overall, Xcel has performed well relative to other utilities over the past year, Doyle said. "Its earnings growth has been solid, especially in a year in which we have all faced the pandemic."

Xcel's stock was at $65, up $1.18 in midday trading. Xcel's shares hit an all-time high of nearly $75 in mid-November, but have fallen since along with utility stocks generally.

The company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $288 million, or 54 cents per share, down from $292 million, or 56 cents per share, for the same period a year ago.

Xcel's fourth quarter sales tallied $2.9 billion, up 3.5% from a year ago, but short of analysts' forecasts of $3.1 billion.

The rather uneventful quarter capped a year in which Xcel grew its 2020 profitsfrom $2.64 per share to $2.79.

Xcel Thursday affirmed its 2021 earnings guidance of $2.90 per share to $3.00.

"I think we have great organic growth in front of us," Fowke told analysts in a conference call.

Xcel is Minnesota's largest electric utility and second-largest natural gas provider. The company's other primary market is Colorado, plus it also operates in Wisconsin, Texas, New Mexico, the Dakotas and a slice of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Mike Hughlett • 612-673-7003