 

 

The Gophers made program history Saturday with five players drafted, the most in the modern-era seven-round format.

But a few others also signed pro deals as undrafted free agents, per the Gophers' Twitter account.

Running back Rodney Smith, a Georgia native, is connected to the Carolina Panthers, The six-year player, who came back from an ACL tear for his final season in 2019, set the school record for all-purpose yards at 5,441. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards this past season.

Defensive tackle Sam Renner, a former walk-on from Maple Grove, is linked to the Los Angeles Rams. He made 43 tackles this past season, including a team-high five sacks.

Several other Gophers could make similar moves, including running back Shannon Brooks, linebacker Thomas Barber and defensive ends Tai'yon Devers and Winston DeLattiboudere.

