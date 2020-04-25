Gophers receiver Tyler Johnson was selected 161st overall Saturday in the fifth round of the NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He joins former Gophers teammate Antoine Winfield Jr., who went to the Buccaneers in the second round Friday.

“Ysssir brotha!! Lets gooooo,” Winfield (@AntoineWJr11) tweeted.

Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin was taken in the fifth round (175th overall) by the Green Bay Packers.

Johnson set program records for all-time receiving yards (3,305) and touchdowns (33) as well as single-season marks in those same categories, catching 1,318 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season.

He fell to the fifth round as NFL teams were wary of his relative lack of speed. He skipped the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, and planned to run at the Gophers’ Pro Day on March 25. That workout was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin, a Burnsville native, was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this past season, when he finished his collegiate career with 177 tackles.

Martin was a playmaker, frequently catching interceptions or forcing fumbles. But he missed five games this season. He sat out the season opener serving the final game of a two-game suspension that began in the 2019 bowl game for a violation of team rules. He then battled various foot and knee injuries, the latter of which forced him to bow out of the Outback Bowl.