Minnesota has long touted itself as the perfect location for the NHL's Winter Classic, given its reputation as the "State of Hockey.'' Saturday, it turned out to be a pretty good spot for another big event: the announcement of the roster for the U.S. Olympic women's hockey team.

Nine players with Minnesota ties are part of the 23-player roster for the Beijing Games, introduced during the second intermission of the Winter Classic at Target Field. Eight are current or former Gophers, and one — goaltender Maddie Rooney of Andover — played at Minnesota Duluth. Six are Minnesota natives, the largest contingent from any state.

The roster includes 13 holdovers from the 2018 Olympic team, the first U.S. squad since 1998 to win Olympic gold in women's hockey. Former and current Gophers players on the team for Beijing include defensemen Lee Stecklein (Roseville) and Megan Bozek, and forwards Hannah Brandt (Vadnais Heights), Dani Cameranesi (Plymouth), Amanda Kessel, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek (Plymouth) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior).

Stecklein and Kessel will play in their third Olympics. Bozek, Brandt, Cameranesi, Pannek and Rooney are two-time Olympians.

Other Olympic veterans on the team include four-time Winter Games participant Hilary Knight and three-time Olympians Brianna Decker and Kendall Coyne Schofield. All three goaltenders — Rooney, Nicole Hensley and Alex Cavallini — were part of the 2018 team at the Pyeongchang Games. Cayla Barnes, Megan Keller and Alex Carpenter also made the Olympic team for the second time.

The team for the Beijing Games will be coached by Joel Johnson, who became head coach of the St. Thomas women's team last year after a long tenure on the Gophers coaching staff.

The U.S. has been training at the Super Rink in Blaine since early October. The original group of 28 players was pared to 23, the Olympic roster size, last month. The team played six games against archrival Canada, going 2-4 before the final three games were canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests in Canada's program.

The Americans also have played frequently against men's junior teams and boys' teams in Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as in Chicago and Albuquerque.

Basing their pre-Olympic residency in Blaine brought the program full circle. USA Hockey held its first women's Olympic residency there, using the Super Rink to prepare for the 2010 Vancouver Games.

The women's program had its own locker room at the Super Rink, built specifically to serve as their home base. But USA Hockey chose other cities to host residency camps for the next two Olympics, putting the team in the Boston area before the 2014 Sochi Games and in Florida prior to the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

In 2019, former women's WCHA commissioner Katie Million was hired as director of USA Hockey's national women's programs. A Minneapolis resident, she quickly brought the Olympic residency back to its original home.

"The first time I walked into the locker room, I was like, 'This is awesome. Why are we not utilizing this?' '' Million said. "There are so many of us living here in Minneapolis. The facility is here. The ice is here. I thought it was like the perfect storm.''

The locker room was renovated before 28 players began the residency period in October. In addition to the facility, being in Minnesota has allowed the team to play more games, a change requested by players.

"You can have a practice, and it can be great,'' Johnson said. "But there's something about playing the actual game. Whether you win or lose, you learn a lot. That's been an intentional change, and I think it's been a really positive one.''

The Olympic team is scheduled to travel to Beijing on Jan. 27. Part of Group A, the U.S. will play preliminary-round games against Finland (Feb. 3), Russia (Feb. 5), Switzerland (Feb. 6) and Canada (Feb. 8). The quarterfinals, semifinals and medal rounds are scheduled from Feb. 11-17.