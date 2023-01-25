U.S. Bancorp expects to realize about 35% of the $900 million in expected cost savings this year from its recently closed acquisition of MUFG Union Bank, executives said Wednesday after the bank reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The $8 billion deal closed on Dec. 1, toward the end of its most recent quarter.

"The completion of the Union Bank acquisition marked a significant milestone for our company," CEO Andy Cecere told analysts on a conference call. "With double-digit percent increases in loan and deposit balance, Union Bank adds meaningful scale to our business enables us to better serve our customers and communities."

He added that California, where Union Bank is concentrated, is a "demographically attractive" market and that U.S. Bank is excited about deepening relationships with those customers by offering its range of services to a "loyal but under-penetrated consumer base."

The Minneapolis-based bank is targeting Memorial Day weekend to convert nearly 300 Union Bank branches and other systems on the West Coast to the U.S. Bank brand name.

The deal brings U.S. Bancorp an additional $53 billion in loans, $82 billion in deposits and $82 billion in assets, the company said. And it adds about a million consumer banking customers and 190,000 business banking customers to U.S. Bank.

U.S. Bancorp moves up from being 10th to the fifth largest bank in California, and is now the No. 1 Small Business Administration lender in the state.

"In many ways this deal underscores our commitment to creating a stronger more competitive regional banking organization in a rapidly evolving environment," Cecere said.

The deal is expected to add 8% to 9% to the bank's earnings per share this year.

At the same time, Cecere acknowledged the uncertain economic environment heading into 2023 with some economists and other banks expecting the economy to enter a mild recession this year. He said the bank is preparing for any scenario.

"As we've proven during previous economic downturns, our business model is resilient and recession ready in large part due to our discipline through the cycle credit underwriting standards and robust risk management infrastructure," he said.

In U.S. Bancorp's fourth quarter, net income declined 45% to $925 million, due in part to the impact of the Union Bank transaction including merger and integration-related charges.

Its net revenue grew 12% to $6.4 billion, which reflects $302 million from Union Bank and $399 million in balance sheet optimization.