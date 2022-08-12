ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Twins lost both their games at Dodger Stadium earlier this week and fell out of first place in the American League Central as a result.

They are looking to rebound when they play the first of three games against the Angels tonight at Angel Stadium.

Tyler Mahle (5-7, 4.49 ERA) will make his second start for the Twins since being acquired from Cincinnati. He'll face Patrick Sandoval (3-7, 4.31) as the Angels will use three lefthanded starters in the series.

The Twins are 11⁄ 2 games behind the Guardians entering play today and are also a game behind in the American League wild card race. Cleveland is in Toronto this weekend.

The Twins got Mahle at the deadline by trading minor leagues Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Steve Haijar to the Reds. Mahle is making his 21st start of the season; he's only pitched against the Angels once, losing in a five-inning start on June 25, 2019 here.

Angels star center fielder Mike Trout has a variety of injuries and will miss the series. Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68) won't pitch during the series, but will be in the lineup as a DH; he has 25 home runs for the Halos.

Byron Buxton leads off and plays center for the Twins.

TWINS LINEUP

Byron Buxton, CF

Carlos Correa, SS

Jose Miranda, DH

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Luis Arraez, 1B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Gilberto Celestino, LF

Max Kepler, RF

Sandy Leon, C

ANGELS LINEUP

David Fletcher, SS

Shohei Ohtani, DH

Luis Rengifo, 2B

Taylor Ward, RF

Jo Adell, LF

Jared Walsh, 1B

Max Stassi, C

Jose Rojas, 3B

Steven Duggar, CF