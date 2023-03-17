FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twins starter Tyler Mahle gave up home runs to Jordan Westburg, Daz Cameron and Colton Cowser to lead off the third inning Friday as the Orioles won a Grapefruit League game 5-3 at Hammond Stadium.

Kyle Farmer hit a pair of home runs for the Twins; Farmer and Michael A. Taylor had back-to-back homers in the second, and Farmer connected again in the seventh to raise his spring average to .381.

Mahle pitched 32⁄ 3 innings and gave up six hits and four runs, walking two and striking out three.

"I gave up back to back to back home runs but I felt good," Mahle said. "So, whatever."

The Twins (8-10) play the Pirates in Bradenton on Saturday.

Santana's gone

The Mets claimed Twins reliever Dennis Santana off waivers.

Santana, 26, has pitched for the Dodgers and Rangers in his five-year career, posting a 5.12 ERA in 139 innings. His fastball averaged 96.8 mph last season in Texas and reached 98 mph several times. He was credited with 20 holds, more than any Ranger.