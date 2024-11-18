Tyler Childers’ 2025 tour will include Target Center and Alpine Valley stops

Another unexpected country music star from outside the Nashville hitmaking machinery à la his buddy Zach Bryan, warbling voiced Kentucky singer Tyler Childers will move up to arena-headlining status in 2025 when his newly announced On the Road Tour hits Target Center on April 9.
The unlikely Kentucky country music star will return to Minneapolis on April 9 and keep rolling into summer.
Tickets to the Wednesday night gig in Minneapolis go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet revealed, with presale options beginning Tuesday. To combat inflated reselling, ticket transfers will not be allowed outside of face-value exchanges on Ticketmaster. Mississippi alt-twanger Cory Branan will open the concert.
Another booking on Childers’ tour that might also be of interest to Twin Cities fans: Indie-rock mainstays the Hold Steady, featuring several ex-Minnesotans, will open for him later in the year for a special two-night stand June 26-27 outdoors at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wis., about a five-hour drive from Minneapolis. Tickets to those shows also go on sale this week.
Childers, 33, has enjoyed an unusual career ascent via TikTok, Spotify and other viral outlets with such country-bumkin-y hits as “Feathered Indians” and “All Your’n” as well as the romantic heart-tugger “In Your Love,” the latter from last year’s Grammy-nominated album “Rustin’ in the Rain.” He sold out the Armory in Minneapolis and sparked high demand on ticket-resale sites last time around touring for that record, after previously playing a two-night stand at First Avenue in 2019.
