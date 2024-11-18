Tyler Childers’ 2025 tour will include Target Center and Alpine Valley stops

Childers, 33, has enjoyed an unusual career ascent via TikTok, Spotify and other viral outlets with such country-bumkin-y hits as “Feathered Indians” and “All Your’n” as well as the romantic heart-tugger “In Your Love,” the latter from last year’s Grammy-nominated album “Rustin’ in the Rain.” He sold out the Armory in Minneapolis and sparked high demand on ticket-resale sites last time around touring for that record, after previously playing a two-night stand at First Avenue in 2019.