Two very different futures are on the ballot
We see a clear choice this November to protect our planet and expand our democracy.
By multiple authors
•••
This commentary was submitted on behalf of the coordinating committee of Third Act Minnesota, a community of Minnesotans aged 60 and older who are united around creating a sustainable future for our planet and safeguards for our democracy. Their names are listed below.
•••
For those of us in our 60s and older, this election is not our first rodeo. We have voted regularly for the past 40 to 60 years and have gained some perspectives that shape our thinking about the current elections — both nationally and in Minnesota.
Our country can seem hopelessly divided and unable to solve major problems. Yet, from where we sit, we believe there is a positive way forward that depends on all of us.
Much of the public reporting about elections has focused on polling, money raised and, to a lesser extent, policy proposals on specific issues. In our view, none of this creates a full picture of what our country will become as a result of this election — of what is at stake — nor is it the basis for an accurate prediction of either the outcome of the election or the policies that the ultimate winners will enact.
What matters most, especially in times like these, is the larger choice we face for a path forward — who are we as a country/state and how do we want to evolve? Never have these questions seemed more important, and yet are especially difficult to discern when we hear a steady torrent of fear and hate that can make us feel like there is no way we will ever come together.
There is reason to believe in our future. Contrary to the accusations by some about the lack of federal response to recent hurricanes, we see stories every day about individuals, small businesses, nonprofits, and local and federal governments coming together to save lives and begin to rebuild. This also happened in response to numerous wildfires, storms and floods over the past few years — not to mention 9/11 and COVID. It is what we do. It’s who we are as human beings when we are at our best.
As elders we’ve also seen our country come together across partisan divides in response to the great needs for change expressed by the civil rights, women’s and anti-Vietnam war movements, among others. It wasn’t easy, but great strides were made; the country is stronger for it and more people have greater freedoms. This is what we are capable of.
While we face many important issues today, we also face two existential crises — climate chaos and threats to our democracy. It is these crises that have brought us together at Third Act Minnesota, an all-volunteer organization.
These crises have led us to view this election differently.
The Biden/Harris administration and many states, including Minnesota, have made significant, impactful progress toward addressing the climate crisis. During the same time, there have been many efforts to keep people from voting or having their votes counted. Fortunately, Minnesota has been able to expand the freedom to vote.
In this election, there are two paths to the future on the ballot for our state and our country. One is promoted by MAGA Republicans and the other by most Democrats and the justice movements of these times.
One path is rooted in fear, anger, vindictiveness, inequality, ego and greed. The other is rooted in joy, compassion, fairness, equality and the common good.
One path is committed to continued and deepened division. The other presents the opportunity to unite around a common future where everyone is included.
One path intends to create an oligarchy where a select few make choices for all of us and decide our future. This path is already taking back freedoms many of us have fought for. The other offers increased democracy where all of us decide our future including the right to make choices for ourselves.
One path would take us backward, eliminating freedoms that were won in the past. The other would take us forward to greater freedom.
There have been elections where some of us have struggled to vote for a major party candidate because we weren’t enamored with either of them, often because of a specific issue. However, this year’s election is much bigger than any one candidate or any one issue. There may be more than two candidates in some races on your ballot this year, but we encourage people to consider what impact it may have on our common future if they choose not to vote or to vote for candidates that have no chance of winning.
As we consider the choices in this election, we are inspired by our ancestors who fought for many of the freedoms we have today. We choose a future where our descendants may have even greater freedoms, including the freedom to live free from the pollution that fuels the climate crisis. We choose a future that expands our democracy and protects planet Earth and all life that resides on it.
We won’t go back — only forward!
Signatories to this article: Rebecca Cramer, Jeff Eisele, Dan Halsey, Carolyn Ham, Karen Hannah, David Mann, Heather Miller, Anne Tiller, Jerome Tiller and Jean Ross.
