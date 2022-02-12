Two pitchers from the Twins' rookie-level team in the Dominican Republic have been suspended for 60 games, without pay, after testing positive for performance-enhancing drug Stanolzolol.

Lenny Polanco and Jesus Tovar were among five minor league players disciplined Friday by the commissioner's office. Alan Ramirez of Miami and Jose Flores of Colorado also drew 60-game suspensions for Stanolzolol, and San Francisco pitcher Austin Reich got a 50-game suspension for a positive amphetamine test.

Polanco, a 20-year-old Dominican lefthander, pitched only one inning after being signed in July. Tovar, an 18-year-old Venezuelan righthander, was 2-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 12 games after being signed in May.

Both were with the Dominican Summer League team in Boca Chica.