Two teens charged in fatal St. Cloud shooting

ST. CLOUD – Two teenagers are facing felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting at a St. Cloud apartment on Sunday.
Quinton L. McNeal and Olivia S. Williams, both 19 and from St. Cloud, were charged Thursday with aiding and abetting the theft of a firearm and aggravated robbery; Williams was also charged with aiding an offender.
According to the criminal complaints filed in Benton County District Court, St. Cloud police responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. Sunday at 230 Second St. NE. in St. Cloud.
Officers found 17-year-old Layson Davis of St. Cloud with a gunshot wound to his chest; he was declared dead at the scene. Officers also found a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph with two gunshot wounds to his chest.
The 19-year-old, whom police have not identified, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday.
Surveillance video from the apartment shows Davis and the St. Joseph man in a hallway when an unnamed suspect comes through the door and, after a few minutes, starts tussling with the St. Joseph man and eventually takes a gun from him, documents state.
About a minute later, McNeal and two other males enter the apartment, documents state. The surveillance video shows the unnamed suspect fire several rounds at Davis, after which the St. Joseph man runs into the hallway and is shot by a second unnamed male.
Williams, who lives with McNeal near the apartment building, told police she propped open the door at the apartment building about 20 minutes before the incident at the direction of McNeal, who she said told her he was going to “make a sale,” which “she believed might involve a gun or drugs,” documents state.
Williams said after the incident, she dropped the unnamed suspect off at his girlfriend’s house in Minnetonka.
McNeal told police he entered the apartment but left when he heard a gunshot.
McNeal and Williams have their next court hearing on Feb. 18. The case remains active and additional arrests are expected, according to St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.
