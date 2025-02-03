St. Cloud

Teen dead, another in critical condition after shooting in St. Cloud apartment

Officials say those involved in the shooting knew each other.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 3, 2025 at 2:34PM

ST. CLOUD – One teenager is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting in a St. Cloud apartment building early Sunday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots inside a building in the 200 block of 2nd Street NE. just before 3 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release issued Monday by St. Cloud Police Cmdr. Lori Ellering.

Officers found a 19-year-old man from St. Joseph with gunshot wounds in the first-floor hallway and in a stairwell a 17-year-old St. Cloud boy with a gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he remains in critical condition. The 17-year-old was declared dead at the scene. Police did not release the names of the victims.

According to Ellering, the people involved in the shooting knew each other before the incident.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.

Jenny Berg

St. Cloud Reporter

Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune.

