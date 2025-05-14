Twin Cities Suburbs

Two men in Mounds View murder-suicide identified

The two men who were shot and killed in a home over the weekend were identified Tuesday.

By Nicole Norfleet

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 12:59AM

The case of two men who were found dead after being shot in a Mounds View home is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide.

According to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office, Aaron Winfield Johnson, 48, of Minneapolis, died from multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday with his manner of death being ruled a homicide.

Robert Eugene Bostic, 50, of Mounds View, died by suicide from a single shot.

On Sunday around 8 p.m., Mounds View police were called to the 5200 block of Greenwood Drive for a welfare check when they found the men’s bodies inside the home. A handgun was also recovered.

It appears Johnson and Bostic were at Bostic’s home, according to public records. No other details were given about how the two might have known each other.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mounds View police continue to investigate the case.

Nicole Norfleet

Night Editor

Nicole is one of the team leaders of the Today desk and typically works as the night editor. Previously, she worked as a business reporter covering beats like the retail industry and commercial real estate. In 2022, she and Jeffrey Meitrodt were named Pulitzer Prize investigative reporting finalists for their "Unsettled" series.

