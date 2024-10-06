Two local men died last week as a result of crashes while riding their motorcycles, the State Patrol said.
Two men die in recent motorcycle accidents
Ross Anthony Stensrud, 61, of Rochester was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle went off the highway south of St. Charles, Minn. According to the State Patrol, Stensrud was northbound on Hwy. 74 near Park Road when the accident happened shortly after 6 p.m.
The road was dry but alcohol was said to have been involved. Stensrud was not wearing a helmet.
Kaeden Devon Price, 19, of Minneapolis, died Tuesday of multiple blunt force injuries after crashing into a pickup truck on Interstate 35W on the afternoon of Sept. 24. The State Patrol said Price, who was wearing a helmet, was speeding on his motorcycle when he sideswiped one vehicle and rear-ended the pickup.
The accident happened near E. 36th Street in Minneapolis. No one else was hurt in the crash.