2 children run from house after gunshots in apparent murder-suicide in central Minnesota

Officers across the street on a separate matter heard the gunshots and saw the children run from the Waite Park home Saturday.

By Jenny Berg

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 16, 2025 at 6:40PM
Waite Park City Hall (DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Waite Park, Minn., over the weekend, according to Police Chief Anthony Reznicek.

Officers responded to gunshots at a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday and found two adults dead in the house.

Reznicek said the two officers were across the street from the home on a separate matter when they heard gunshots and saw two children, ages 5 and 8, run from the house and confirm a shooting took place. The children were secured in a squad car before officers entered the house.

Officials on Wednesday identified the dead as Janet Vercruysse, 36, of Waite Park, and Demico Elyea-Goss, 29, of St. Cloud.

Preliminary autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office indicate Vercruysse’s death was a homicide by gunfire and Elyea-Goss died from a gunshot wound to his head.

Firearms were found at the scene, Reznicek said. Many local and state law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, assisted with the scene and investigation.

How to find help

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:

  • National suicide and crisis lifeline: Text or dial 988
    • Crisis text line: Text “HOME” for help in English or “AYUDA” for help in Spanish to 741741

      Jenny Berg

      St. Cloud Reporter

      Jenny Berg covers St. Cloud for the Star Tribune.

