2 children run from house after gunshots in apparent murder-suicide in central Minnesota

Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Waite Park, Minn., over the weekend, according to Police Chief Anthony Reznicek.
Officers responded to gunshots at a home in the 200 block of 10th Avenue N. just before 2:15 p.m. Saturday and found two adults dead in the house.
Reznicek said the two officers were across the street from the home on a separate matter when they heard gunshots and saw two children, ages 5 and 8, run from the house and confirm a shooting took place. The children were secured in a squad car before officers entered the house.
Officials on Wednesday identified the dead as Janet Vercruysse, 36, of Waite Park, and Demico Elyea-Goss, 29, of St. Cloud.
Preliminary autopsy results from the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office indicate Vercruysse’s death was a homicide by gunfire and Elyea-Goss died from a gunshot wound to his head.
Firearms were found at the scene, Reznicek said. Many local and state law enforcement agencies, including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, assisted with the scene and investigation.
How to find help
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:
- National suicide and crisis lifeline: Text or dial 988
- Crisis text line: Text “HOME” for help in English or “AYUDA” for help in Spanish to 741741
To get the latest news from St. Cloud and central Minnesota in your inbox, sign up for the free St. Cloud Today newsletter.