NEW YORK — The Yankees have lost 12 of 15 games after their 13-game win streak — which included three against the Twins — ended. They had a marathon dustup loss to the Mets on Sunday night that resulted in bad blood between the teams amid accusations of pitch-tipping.

Today at 1:10 p.m.(BSN) they'll play host to the Twins in a makeup game for a rainout Aug. 22. The Twins lost the first three games of that series, and have lost 19 of their past 21 at Yankee Stadium, including playoff games.

John Gant (5-9, 3.78 ERA combined with St. Louis and the Twins) starts today.

The Yankees will start 23-year-old Luis Gil (1-0, 1.42). Gil came over to the Yankees as a teenager in 2018 in the deal that landed the Twins outfielder Jake Cave. The Twins signed Gil in 2015, and he pitched two seasons for them in the low minors, missing 2016 because of a shoulder injury.

After he was called up this season, Gil became the first starter in MLB history to begin with three scoreless starts. He didn't give up a run in his first 15.2 innings.

It's just a one-game road trip for the Twins, who lost two of three to Kansas City to fall farther into the American League East basement. They flew into New York on Sunday night and will return after today's to play a doubleheader against Cleveland tomorrow at Target Field.

With outfielder Brent Rooker on paternity leave — his wife, Allie, is expecting a baby daughter shortly — reliever Kyle Barraclough was called up from St. Paul, where he is 4-1 with a 2.49 ERA in 21 games. He has pitched in three games for the Twins this season, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings.

TWINS LINEUP

Luis Arraez, 2B

Byron Buxton, CF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Andrelton Simmons, SS

YANKEES LINEUP

DJ LeMahieu, 3B

Brett Gardner, CF

Aaron Judge, RF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Joey Gallo, LF

Jake Voit, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Tyler Wade, SS

Kyle Higashioka, C