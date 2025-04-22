Twins-White Sox series preview: Starting pitchers, radio-TV information, injury report

The White Sox (5-17) continue a season-high 10-day road trip after losing three of four to the Red Sox in Boston. In the series finale on Monday, Boston defeated the White Sox 4-2. Three of Chicago’s five victories this season are against Boston. The won two of three from the Red Sox April 11-13 in Chicago. ... LHP Martín Pérez, who didn’t allow any hits in six shutout innings against the Twins in a 9-0 victory over the Twins on March 31, is on the 0-day injured list. Pérez (left elbow inflammation), who threw 52 pitches in three innings before leaving Friday’s game in Boston, was scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Twins. ... OF Andrew Benintendi, who was on the injured list from April 7-16 with a left abductor strain, was 2-for-3 with a solo home run on Monday. ... 2B Chase Meidroth (right thumb inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday. … OF Mike Tauchman (right hamstring tightness) and C Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) are on the injured list. ... The White Sox were 3-19 after 22 games last season and went on to lose an MLB record 121 games.