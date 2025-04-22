Twins

Twins-White Sox series preview: Starting pitchers, radio-TV information, injury report

Chicago’s hope to rebound from a historically bad 2024 is off to a rough start.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 22, 2025 at 9:00PM
Bailey Ober starts for the Twins tonight at Target Field. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

THREE-GAME SERIES AT TARGET FIELD

All games on twins.tv, 830-AM and 102.9-FM

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m.: RHP Davis Martin (1-2, 4.84 ERA) vs. RHP Bailey Ober (1-1, 6.16)

Wednesday, 6:40 p.m.: TBA vs. RHP David Festa (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, 12:10 p.m.: RHP Shane Smith (0-1, 2.82 ERA) vs. TBA

CHICAGO UPDATE

The White Sox (5-17) continue a season-high 10-day road trip after losing three of four to the Red Sox in Boston. In the series finale on Monday, Boston defeated the White Sox 4-2. Three of Chicago’s five victories this season are against Boston. The won two of three from the Red Sox April 11-13 in Chicago. ... LHP Martín Pérez, who didn’t allow any hits in six shutout innings against the Twins in a 9-0 victory over the Twins on March 31, is on the 0-day injured list. Pérez (left elbow inflammation), who threw 52 pitches in three innings before leaving Friday’s game in Boston, was scheduled to pitch Wednesday against the Twins. ... OF Andrew Benintendi, who was on the injured list from April 7-16 with a left abductor strain, was 2-for-3 with a solo home run on Monday. ... 2B Chase Meidroth (right thumb inflammation) was placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday. … OF Mike Tauchman (right hamstring tightness) and C Korey Lee (left ankle sprain) are on the injured list. ... The White Sox were 3-19 after 22 games last season and went on to lose an MLB record 121 games.

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (7-15) were idle on Monday after being swept in a three-game interleague series in Atlanta. … The Twins went 2-1 against the White Sox March 31-April 2 in Chicago. After the White Sox won the series opener, 9-0, the Twins rebounded for 8-3 and 6-1 victories. ... The Twins were 12-1 against the White Sox last season, going 7-0 at Target Field. The Twins swept a four-game series from the White Sox in April of 2024. The sweep started a 12-game winning streak which improved the Twins’ record to 19-13. .... IF Willi Castro, who played in each of the Twins’ first 18 games, hasn’t played since April 16 because of right oblique tightness. He is considered day-to-day. ... RHP Pablo López (strained right hamstring), who made a rehab start for the Triple-A Saints on Saturday, is eligible to return from the injured list on Wednesday. ... RHP Michael Tonkin (right shoulder strain), who has been sidelined since spring training, threw two innings in his first rehab appearance for Class A Fort Myers on Thursday.

