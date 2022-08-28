The Twins completed a sweep of the Giants on Sunday at Target Field, beating San Francisco 8-3 thanks to a big fifth inning.

San Francisco actually took the first lead in the third inning, with LaMonte Wade Jr. smacking a RBI double off Twins starter Aaron Sanchez in front of an announced crowd of 25,285. But Carlos Correa responded with a RBI double of his own in the bottom of that inning to tie the score.

Sanchez exited the game in the fourth inning with two runners on base. Emilio Pagan came in and gave up another walk to load the bases before allowing another walk to force in a run. But again the Twins came back right away from Jake Cave's two-run homer.

The Giants tied the game for the final time in the fifth from Brandon Crawford's RBI hit, but then the Twins took control.

The Twins blasted four doubles in the fifth, all of which drove runs home. Max Kepler, Jose Miranda and Gio Urshela all tallied RBI on their hits while Cave's sent in two runs to make it 8-3.

The Twins improved to 65-61 and are still in second place in the American League Central. San Francisco dropped to 61-65 at third in the National League West.