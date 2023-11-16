Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes that the Wolves carried a lot of national love into the second game of a back-to-back against Phoenix on Wednesday. And a blowout loss to the Suns, 133-115, is not cause for alarm. This is what happens even to good teams that are tired from the fallout after an emotional win over the Warriors that cost Draymond Green a five-game suspension.

8:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand for the latest on Diamond Sports bankruptcy proceedings and how they impact the Twins, Wolves and Wild. Plus Miller's thoughts on payroll and how the Twins will have less margin for error in 2024 with their decisions, in part because they figure to have less local TV revenue.

30:00: A good showing by the Gophers women's basketball team and an opportunity for the men.

