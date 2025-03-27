Sports

Podcast: Twins TV resolved at last minute; Kwesi on QBs; Chris Hine on Wolves

Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins TV situation, which frustratingly went down to the wire but was resolved Thursday morning.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 27, 2025 at 1:48PM
Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave updates on the quarterback position Wednesday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins TV situation, which frustratingly went down to the wire but was resolved just before this episode went live. We know what channels and carriers they will be on for Opening Day today and beyond. Plus Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discussed J.J. McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. We know where they stand, but the situation is still fluid.

14:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about the final nine games of the season. The Wolves have five opponents they should beat and four that will be a bigger challenge. Which set of games is more daunting?

36:00: The Gophers men’s hockey team heads to Fargo for NCAA regional play.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

