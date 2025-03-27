Podcast: Twins TV resolved at last minute; Kwesi on QBs; Chris Hine on Wolves

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins TV situation, which frustratingly went down to the wire but was resolved just before this episode went live. We know what channels and carriers they will be on for Opening Day today and beyond. Plus Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah discussed J.J. McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. We know where they stand, but the situation is still fluid.
14:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to talk about the final nine games of the season. The Wolves have five opponents they should beat and four that will be a bigger challenge. Which set of games is more daunting?
36:00: The Gophers men’s hockey team heads to Fargo for NCAA regional play.
