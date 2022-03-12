FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Twins didn't take long to find a shortstop.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, a four-year veteran who became the Rangers' full-time shortstop last season, will take over the position after he was acquired in the first major post-lockout trade on Saturday, the Twins announced. Kiner-Falefa, 26, who won a Gold Glove as a third baseman in 2020, comes from Texas along with Class AA righthander Ronny Henriquez.

The price was relatively high, however: Minnesota sends starting catcher Mitch Garver to Texas in the three-player deal. Garver, who won the Silver Slugger award in 2019, slugged .517 with 13 home runs for the Twins last season, albeit in only 68 games due to a series of injuries.

Garver's departure makes Ryan Jeffers the presumed starting catcher. The former second-round pick batted just .199 in 85 games as a rookie, but added 14 home runs and is considered a strong defender behind the plate.

"I was just really happy for the opportunity to play shortstop ever day, the opportunity to come to a new team," Kiner-Falefa, a native of Hawaii, said upon learning of the deal. He became expendable when Texas signed free-agent infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Simien just before the lockout began in December. "The best part about this whole situation is [that] the Twins want me. I want to be somewhere a team wants me, and I'm going to give everything I've got."