CHICAGO – The Twins arrived at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday with a chance to make up ground on the American League Central-leading White Sox.

Three games later, it's a double digit debacle.

The Twins fell 11 games under .500 and 10 games behind Chicago after a 4-2 loss on Thursday afternoon as the White Sox completed a three-game sweep.

Twins starter Michael Pineda's first pitch of the game was hit into the left field seats by Tim Anderson, and Pineda (2-2) surrendered another solo shot in the third to Jake Lamb.

Former Twins starter Lance Lynn (4-1) pitched five innings, striking out nine and giving up two hits, for the victory.

Pineda pitched into the sixth, striking out seven.

Max Kepler homered in the eighth to get the Twins within 3-2, but they were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Trevor Larnach doubled and scored the Twins' first run on a throwing error by Lynn in the fourth, cutting Chicago's lead to 2-1.

Pineda walked his two first batters of the sixth inning. Hansel Robles relieved him after a sacrifice bunt advanced the runners to scoring position, but Robles gave up an RBI single to his first batter, Andrew Vaughn.

The Twins loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth innings but couldn't score.

Jose Abreu's base hit and Vaughn's walk set up pinch-hitter Yermin Mercedes for an RBI single off reliever Taylor Rogers in the bottom of the eighth to make it 4-2.

The Twins fell to 12-23, worst record in the American League. They open a three-game series against Oakland on Friday at Target Field; the A's have the majors' best record at 23-15.