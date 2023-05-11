Twins starting pitcher Tyler Mahle will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The veteran righthander will have Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, the team announced before Thursday's game against the Padres at Target Field.

Mahle had been diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain and posterior elbow impingement and was on the 60-day injured list. He made five starts and had posted a 3.16 ERA, with 28 strikeouts and only five walks.

"He's had multiple opinions," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. "There was a decision to be made based on the status of how the ligament is doing — if it was a situation where it was an absolute no-brainer that he had to get it done. This was on the table and something that needed to be considered and there was a rehab possibility. ... He sat down, thought about it, and the decision was made to have the surgery."

The 28-year-old Mahle was obtained from the Reds last season at the trade deadline in exchange for Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Steve Hajjar and Spencer Steer. Mahle made his big league debut in 2017 and has a career record of 33-41 with a 4.30 ERA in 123 games, 122 of them starts.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season when his one-year, $7.5 million contract expires.

"We didn't get a chance to see him pitching well, strong, at his best," Baldelli said. "I don't think we saw him with his best stuff while he was here at any point. There was no way to know the reason why was because he was dealing with all these things."

With starter Kenta Maeda also sidelined because of arm issues the Twins have added Bailey Ober, Thursday's starter, and Louie Varland to a rotation that includes Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan and Pablo López. Another projected Twins starter, Chris Paddack, had Tommy John surgery last May but was signed to a three-year contract and is clearly part of the team's future plans.