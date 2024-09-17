RandBall: The most important game of the Twins season happened in July

Thanks to that July 28 victory — the last of 13 games between the Twins and Tigers this season — the Twins won the season series 7-6 and hold the playoff tiebreaker vs. Detroit. That means the Twins essentially have a 2½ game lead. A loss in that game, with all else being the same after, would have meant Detroit was up by a half-game right now with the tiebreaker in hand.